TOPEKA (KSNT) — A southwest Topeka dentistry is buying your leftover Halloween candy for a good cause.

Sunflower Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is holding its 15th annual candy buyback. You can bring in your extra Halloween candy to its location near 37th Street and Fairlawn Road, and sell your treats for $1 per pound.

In previous years, the dentistry received anywhere from 100 pounds to more than 300 pounds of candy during the buyback. For every pound of candy the dentistry receives, it will donate $15 to the Team Blake Foundation, which reduces the burden on families fighting childhood cancer.

“It’s just an amazing organization that we’re happy to bring some awareness to and also help raise some money for,” Michael Browning, a dentist at Sunflower Smiles, said.

The dentistry will also donate the candy it buys to U.S. troops serving overseas.

You can sell your candy at Sunflower Smiles during these times:

Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 6-9, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can follow the dentistry on Facebook for updates to the candy buyback program.