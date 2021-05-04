Topeka dentist closes office, arrested and charged with criminal use of firearms, violation of protection order

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka dentist has closed his office following his arrest.

Brian Dean Newell, DDS, 48, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department and subsequently charged with violation of a protection order, criminal use of weapons, criminal threat and harassment by telecom device.

Newell’s name is listed on the front of the Family & Implant Center located at 2301 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka.

A message taped to the front door of the office says the practice has closed the door, and they are “unaware when or if they will be reopening.”

Newell was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The website for the Family & Implant Center says Newell has been working as a dentist since 1994. Newell came from Omaha, Nebraska where he was the owner of an emergency dental office. His bio on the website says he is a resident of Topeka and has three sons.