TOPEKA (KSNT) – CoreFirst Bank & Trust, one of the partners of the Discovery Center, sponsors a free family fun night event.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5-8 p.m. the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center at 4400 SW 10th Ave, Topeka Township, is hosting a family fun night where kids are welcome to play and enjoy the indoor facility that features over 15,000 square feet of educational exhibits exploring science, careers, art, building and more. In addition, the Discovery Center also has a Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom and a safe area for babies and toddlers to explore.

This event will be featured every third Thursday on each month at the Discovery Center. Dec. 15 will be the last day to partake in this free event.

Come join in on the fun and enjoy this free event to let your kids explore and play.