Topeka doctors seeing another wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations

TOPEKA (KSNT) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise again in Topeka. The numbers are still below peaks that we saw last winter, but it is a concern to doctors across the Topeka area.

Officials at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus said hospitalizations have been steadily increasing since November.

“When Delta arrived we had a little wave in the summer and right now the numbers we are seeing are around that,” Dr. Prateek Ghatage, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, said.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus currently has 25 COVID positive inpatients. At the beginning of August they saw similar numbers with around 20 positive inpatients daily.

Doctors say the winter season could be a reason behind the sudden wave.

“The main reasons why we see viruses rise in the winter is because we tend to be in close quarters in the winter,” Dr. Ghatage said. “We tend to be more indoors than outdoors.”

Shawnee County saw 784 new COVID cases last week. Officials say there is no need to panic from these numbers just yet.

“I don’t think that it would be as bad as last year before we had vaccines and before we had a larger chunk of the population with immunity, counting vaccines as well as natural immunity,” Dr. Ghatage said.

The new Omicron variant is a national concern, but doctors say this has not reached Kansas at this point in time, but flu cases are on the rise.

Health officials say washing your hands, masking up and social distancing can all help prevent any type of virus or illness.