TOPEKA (KSNT) – When it comes to going into cardiac arrest, there’s not a minute to spare.

That couldn’t be any more true for Bills safety Damar Hamlin who was attended to on the field for 19 minutes after collapsing and received both CPR and a defibrillator during Monday Night Football. When life and death is on the line, each second is crucial to a person’s outcome

“Timing of CPR is really critical to long term patient outcome,” Topeka ER, Dr. Melina Keithly said. “In a cardiac arrest the hearts not working so there’s nothing to move your blood at all. Chest compressions are in place of that. They’re nowhere near as affective as your heart, but it’s all the options that we have.”

While starting CPR is the first step, the timing in which it’s conducted is just as important. Because if not done properly, more health issues can start to pop up.

“Any sort of delay in chest compression can result in an anoxic brain injury which is lack of oxygen to the brain,” Keithly said. “When we run a code in a hospital setting, we try to keep any pauses in our chest compression to less than 10 seconds.”

And it’s not just doctors that are certified in this field; fire fighters are too. In fact, it’s not uncommon for them to be the first ones at a scene to help someone who’s going into cardiac arrest.

“Usually most of the time, kind of depends on where it is in our territory, we will beat the ambulance there and we can get that ball rolling on the CPR for them,” said Soldier Township Fire Dept. paramedic, Captain Rachel Frehe. “You know the chest compressions, the ventilations, getting them oxygen, stuff like that.”

While it’s not a call any fire fighter wants to get, Frehe says…

“CPR is something that’s kinda unlike any other call that you’re gonna run. You know sometimes we’re successful, sometimes it’s just not in the cards for us to be successful that day. However it is very very cool when we get to see that that person survived.”

Keithly says the Hamlin incident on Monday is another good reminder on how important it is to get your annual physical exam with your primary care physician.