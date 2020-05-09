Topeka DOULA project helps expecting mothers online thanks to grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The DOULA Project in Topeka helps mothers from low income families get prepared for childbirth.

The project received $2,200 from the Topeka Community Foundation to pay for an online subscription.

“We provided virtual labor support for families through texting and video chatting with families when they are in labor,” said Juliet Swedlund with Topeka DOULA.

The group is helping new moms-to-be, like Cassidy Miller, get over some of their fears.

“I think on top of the new mom fears and all the questions along with having your first kid,” said Miller.”It’s been extra scary having all of these pandemic related questions that no one has an answer to.”

