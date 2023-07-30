TOPEKA (KSNT)– National gas prices have seen a spike over the last month. According to AAA, national average gas prices have seen a 25 cent jump per gallon in July for unleaded gasoline while Kansas prices have gone up over 30 cents per gallon. The jump is making one Topeka resident wondering what’s causing the rise.

“Before the gas prices went up it cost me about $45 to fill up my tank, and now it costs almost $60 and I don’t know where that’s going,” Topeka resident Earl Glase said. ”There was no indication that gas prices were going to go up.”

Gas prices are still way down from the record high prices last July, but they’re still the highest since October of 2022. There’s no indication whether gas prices will continue to surge as the year moves into August.