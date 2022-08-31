(From left to right) James Booker Sr., Larry Hines and Dezaray West’s mugshots. (Photos Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people have been arrested by police following a narcotics search warrant.

According to the Topeka Police Department, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2700 block of southeast Jefferson Street in relation to an ongoing investigation on Aug. 31. Officers found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia while the search warrant was being conducted.

James C. Booker Sr., 61, Larry D. Hines, 71, and Dezaray D. West, 24, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: