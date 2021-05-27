Topeka drug deal shooter left man paralyzed, district attorney says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A January drug deal robbery and shooting left one man partially paralyzed and the gunman facing multiple formally filed felony charges, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Thursday he has filed criminal charges against Ex’Zabre Terrell Boldridge Smith, stemming from the robbery and shooting. All of the charges are felonies:

Attempted murder in the first degree

Aggravated battery

Aggravated robbery

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two men came the morning of Jan. 25 to 909 SE 8th St. in Topeka to meet Smith and sell him marijuana. However, Kagay said Smith pulled a gun and fired a shot at them before running away with the marijuana.

The lone bullet struck one of the two men in the car, and although he survived, he was left partially paralyzed, the district attorney said.

Smith got away with the marijuana but was later found in Arizona. The U.S. Marshals arrested Smith on February 25 and returned him to Kansas. After being held in the Lansing Correctional Facility for parole violations, Kagay said Smith awaits a trial in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.