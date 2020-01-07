Topeka drug deal turns into robbery & shooting, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Monday night robbery over a “significant” stash of illegal drugs turned into a shooting in central Topeka, according to police.

Amari Lee Wilkerson, 19, of Topeka, faces charges of obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Topeka police said a robber shot him in a drug deal gone wrong.

Police originally went to Southwest 8th Avenue and Fillmore Street around 7:30 p.m. on reports of multiple gunshots in the area. They found Wilkerson with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators said he did not cooperate with them.

Police then found a car struck by gunfire up the road at 6th and Fillmore. They discovered a “significant amount of illegal drugs” inside, and investigators claim Wilkerson was their attempted dealer before being shot.

After being released from hospital treatment for his injuries, authorities booked Wilkerson into the Shawnee County Jail without bond.