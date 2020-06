TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Dunkin’ announced it would give out a free donut with drinks Friday in celebration of National Donut Day.

Customers who purchase a beverage at the store on Southwest 21st Street will have the choice of any classic donut to go with it. Some of the options include Boston Kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate and jelly filled.

This is an official message from the Donut Party. 📣 National Donut Day is Friday, June 5th & you can celebrate with a FREE donut with any beverage purchase! 🍩 Which donut candidate will be getting your vote? Participation may vary. Limited time offer. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/fdgAGpysXM — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 28, 2020

The Topeka Dunkin’ is open from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pickup or delivery.