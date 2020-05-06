Topeka Dunkin’ “showing its support”, offering free coffee for National Nurses Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dunkin’ restaurants around the Topeka area are serving healthcare workers a free cup of coffee Wednesday to honor National Nurses Day.

The restaurant is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free doughnut to all healthcare workers who visit participating stores.

In honor of #NationalNursesDay, we’re giving a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee & a Donut to all nurses & healthcare professionals today, May 6th at participating Dunkin’ locations, no ID required. ☕️🍩 Thank you to the brave nurses protecting all of us. ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/myY0O77kPG — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 6, 2020

“Dunkin’, its franchisees, restaurant team members and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have worked together from the very beginning of the global health crisis to find meaningful ways to say “thank you” to healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response,” Dunkin’ said in a press release. “In honor of National Nurses Day this Wednesday, the brand is showing its appreciation and support for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.”