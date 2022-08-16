TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local elderly care facility has received approval to serve more people.

In a unanimous vote, the Topeka City Council approved a conditional use permit for “Providence Home Plus” to add residents. Before Tuesday night, their maximum number of residents was capped at eight. Now, they’re able to welcome 12 total into their care.

For one worker, being able to help even more people, while still maintaining a small environment with one-on-one care, hits a personal chord.

“My father had dementia, that’s when I learned about these types of homes,” said Lisa Peavlar. “It’s perfect for people with dementia because there’s less stimulus here. It’s just a smaller, quieter, homey environment.”

With this step, they’re also looking into opening an additional facility.