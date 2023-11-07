TOPEKA (KSNT)- The unofficial results of today’s election are coming in across Shawnee County.

There was a good amount turnout for this election particularly in the two corners of the county, according to Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell. He said voter turnout was near 18% overall, something he calls a good thing driven by some of these outlier races.

“It looks like maybe the school board races were generating some real interest, and some of the city council races as well,” Howell said. “Some fairly low numbers in some precincts where there wasn’t a lot going on but then some, 30, 40, 50% turnout numbers in some of those hot races. So, a little bit of a surprise there.”

The Shawnee County Election Office says that everything went well for Election Day and once the day began, it was smooth overall. Unofficial results can be found here.