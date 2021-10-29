Topeka elementary school celebrates Halloween traditionally for the first time in three years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Halloween on Sunday this year, students across the state showed off their costumes early. For some schools in Topeka, it was the first “normal” parade in three years.

McCarter Elementary school held one of the biggest parades for Topeka’s 501 school district. Students showed off their costumes for friends, family, and local nursing home residents. For this elementary school, in particular, today’s parade was three years in the making.

In 2019, a horrible storm turned the parade into laps around the school track, one grade level at a time.

Last year due to COVID-19, there was no Halloween parade at all.

Being able to celebrate this year is a major treat for all involved.

“This year it was just really exciting,” Principal Katherine Cooney said. “I heard the students’ reactions in the crowd while I was walking, and they were saying this is the best parade ever. Which is just heartwarming for the staff.”

While the staff is still cautious with covid precautions in their classrooms, the return to a traditional parade brings back a sense of normalcy that has been missing.