Topeka elementary school hopes to make a difference with MLK food drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Martin Luther King, Jr. once said “the time is always right to do what is right.” McClure Elementary School staff took that to heart on Monday by holding a food drive at the school.

The school teamed up with The Links, Incorporated, to hold the drive as part of Topeka Public Schools’ Annual Living The Dream Food Drive.

“Those of us who are able, we want to be able to provide that support to our community and that sustains our community,” said Jennifer Gordon, principal of McClure Elementary School. “This day of service, I believe, is very important for us to give back in many different ways. The food bank is just one opportunity to do that.”

They collected canned goods, dry food and more. Gordon said she is very happy with all of the donations, but more importantly, she is happy it will help someone in need.

All of the food collected went to the Topeka Public Schools’ food bank at the Quinton Heights Education Center and will be distributed from there.