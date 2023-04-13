TOPEKA (KSNT)- The end of the 2022-2023 school year is nearing but some parents and future kindergarten students are getting ready for their first year of elementary school.

On Thursday, all Topeka elementary schools hosted an orientation in preparation for next August. The goal of the orientation was to prepare parents of incoming kindergarten students to get ready for their first days of elementary school.

Parents and students met their teachers and school faculty and were allowed to tour their elementary school. 27 News met with Whitson Elementary Principal Keelin Pierce who explained the importance of giving their future kindergarteners a head start for the next school year.

“I think our goal here at Whitson is very much collaborative,” Pierce said. “You could see I had a ton of staff come and volunteer at this event each year to provide that environment where the kids can’t wait to come to school in August.”

Students received backpacks filled with supplies to help them practice over the summer. Principal Pierce believes this is vital for new kindergarteners.

“We are getting them set up for success with their backpack and tools, and tips that they can use now until August to get ready,” Pierce said.

Students’ backpacks had resources like geometric shapes, numbers and vocabulary words to practice over the summer.

If you missed today’s orientation you can still enroll your child. You can find more information under the kindergarten readiness tab on the Topeka Public School’s website.