TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school.

However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was notified of the change just two says before her daughter’s first day of school.

Tibbs reached out to 27 News to express her frustration. Topeka Public Schools is working to provide 27 News with an explanation.

Tibbs has enrolled her children at William Science and Fine Arts Magnet Elementary School in downtown Topeka for the past five years. She said she’s loved her experience at the school so far, so a situation like this was unexpected.

Tibbs told 27 News the district moved her second grade daughter from to a different elementary school due to a teacher shortage, even though her third grade son is still enrolled at Williams. Since she was informed about the switch, Tibbs has been trying to figure out how to juggle having her children in different locations.

“I had to rip and run to three different schools this morning,” Tibbs said. “Which made one of the kids late to school and I picked up one late from school. It’s so inconvenient for them to do this to me. I’ve never been treated like this with Topeka Public Schools.”

The day her child started at different school, Tibbs said the school reached out to her with information that the staffing situation at Williams had been resolved. Her daughter can now return to Williams this school year, but Tibbs is upset this wasn’t resolved before the first day of classes.

More details will be provided when the district addresses this situation.