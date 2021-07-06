Topeka ER & Hospital sponsors Parks For All Foundation, gives $260,000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka ER & Hospital gave a five-year sponsorship to the Parks For All Foundation valued at $260,000.

On Tuesday, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation unveiled new mileage markers paid for by the sponsorship. The new mileage markers appear every half-mile along the Shunga, Landon, and Lake Shawnee trails.

“To be able to bring these types of amenities to Topeka, and improve existing amenities means a great deal and we are really proud of it,” said Tim Laurent, director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

These mileage markers not only encourage healthy behaviors but also help keep the trails safer by giving pedestrians an easy way to identify where they are at on the trails in case of an emergency.

This project did not use all of the sponsored money. Shawnee County Parks and Rec plans to continue to use the money to benefit and enhance trails and parks across the county.