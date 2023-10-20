TOPEKA (KSNT) – Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a nationwide event held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Saturday morning on Oct. 21, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is taking place in Topeka at Evergy Plaza. It is a three-mile, non-competitive walk that raises money for the American Cancer Society’s research on breast cancer.

Registration is free, and everyone is encouraged to make donations whether at the event or through the American Cancer Society website. Topeka’s goal this year is to raise $40,000, which will go toward research and patient support programs.

Stephanie Weiter, the Associate Director of Development at American Cancer Society, says that a big focus of this event is promoting women to get breast cancer screenings.

“In 2023, over 290,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and over 2,400 of those will be diagnosed in Kansas,” Weiter said. “And so, events like this are really important to remind women that the earlier they can detect a breast cancer, their treatment outcome will be better.”

Registration for tomorrow’s Making Strides event starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Participants will walk down Kansas Avenue and around the Capitol Building before returning to Evergy Plaza at 10:30 a.m. For a complete list of details, click here.