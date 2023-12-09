TOPEKA (KSNT) – One vehicle crashed into Perfect Brow Bar Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Perfect Brow Bar briefly closed to the public after the accident, but is now back open for business.

The store next to the brow salon, Vapor World, had a similar incident a few years ago, and has since installed window security bars to prevent another accident in their store.

“I was just driving and I looked and I’m just stopping and I’m looking over like ‘what the heck?’ Cashier Dashaun Hill said. “It happened to our store too, that’s why we’ve got these bars here They’re there for stuff like this. You never know what happens.”

The Perfect Brow Bar owner tells 27 News they are still open for business, customers will just have to use the back door to enter.