TOPEKA (KSNT) – Misty Bosch-Hastings began volunteering at homeless shelters to honor her father after he died in 2005 as he battled addiction and homelessness throughout his life.

In honor of her father, Bosch-Hastings has organized an annual Christmas giveback fundraiser where the group of volunteers donates gifts and homemade Christmas cards to the homeless population. They pay the first six months’ rent at these previously homeless new homes and even rent out hotel rooms when the weather was dangerously cold these past two weeks.

She is not alone in this, as there are over 1,500 members in the Facebook group Volunteers Helping Topeka’s Homeless, and they all know how vulnerable the homeless population can be.

“Most of us are just one paycheck away from being homeless ourselves, especially in this economy it can happen pretty quickly and people can lose their income and have a hard time getting back on their feet, and there’s just a lot of people in Topeka that want to do good,” said Bosch-Hastings.

She plans to keep growing the group and wants to help more and more people every year. If you are interested in volunteering with the group, reach out on facebook to the Volunteers Helping Topeka’s Homeless page to get sorted out.