Topeka fall sports teams, fans face safety changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It seems everyone has gotten a taste of what fall football will look like after a game-filled weekend.

Football is not the only sport seeing change this season.

The friday night lights and Viking spirit was still the same on Friday at Seaman High School’s football game, however their were only 500 fans in the stands compared to the usual packed stadium of over 1,000 people.

“I know we could complain about only having 500 in our nonessential, but we’re at home watching NFL football games and Major League games and there are no fans there,” said Athletic Director Steve Bushnell.

On Friday, everyone’s temperature was taken, masks were worn, and every other row of the bleachers was marked off. Bushness said this went really well.

Dancers on Sunday at Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance held a performance after several recent events were cancelled.

There were three different rounds of performances so families could stay socially distant.

From dance floors to the soccer field, youth soccer players will soon be able to make more goals with their season beginning in late September.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s youth soccer season will have fewer teams and as players on each team.

This will allow teams and fans to spread out.

“It’s always best to take as many safety precautions as possible both to keep yourself safe, keep other people safe, and set good examples for your kids,” said Mike McLaughlin, communications and public information supervisor for the parks and recreation.

The bleachers at the soccer field will be cleaned before and after every game, but McLaughlin said they encourage people to bring their own chairs. Masks and social distancing will also be required.

Even with all of the changes, leaders said it’s all worth it to create a somewhat normal fall season for their athletes.

“When I look at education, I think of the importance of athletics and activities play in that role, and we want to provide those opportunities for our student athletes,” Bushnell said.

So when will fall sports possibly return to normal? Well, that depends on the numbers and how seriously people take precautions.

Seaman High School will look over their safety restrictions in October to consider reevaluating, Bushnell said.