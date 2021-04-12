Topeka families asking for more severe charges after man shot at teen boys

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local families and dozens of their supporters are asking for the community’s help to get the attention of local prosecution, saying they want the men who shot their kids to be charged with attempted murder.

Three teens reportedly drove up to the Topeka home of Robert Sinner, and tried to steal political signs from the front yard. Police said Sinner then fired shots at the teens, at which point the driver attempted to hit him before fleeing the scene.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a call at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 after a report of multiple gunshots heard in the 1300 block of NW Eugene Street. When officers arrived they found two men, one of them being Sinner, with firearms and multiple shell casings in the area. Topeka police also found a crashed car around four blocks from the home of Sinner, according to a news release.

Three of the teens were hospitalized. Sinner was charged with three felonies, including criminal discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault. During Monday’s rally, supporters and the parents asked for more severe charges against Sinner, along with his brother Justin who allegedly shot at the teens as well.

“My son he may have to go through a second surgery and it’s very unjust that the people who did this are still walking around free,” said Maria Retena, one of their mothers, using a translator.

Sinner said he has had political signs stolen from his property in the past and believed that’s why they were there, according to Topeka police.

One of the boys involved was charged with one count of aggravated assault for trying to hit Justin Sinner with a car that night. Monday, KSNT News learned that the Shawnee County District Attorney dropped the charge against the teen, according to the attorney representing the five boys.