Topeka family adjusts to online schooling during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools kids will finish their first week of online schooling Friday. This marks the first time kids were “in school” since Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order closing all public schools in March to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

Topeka mother Sheila Krohe has two middle school age kids, Adam and Lillian, in the USD 501 district. She said she’s thankful her kids are pretty self sufficient because the district’s online schooling gives them a lot of freedom.

“They get three assignments from each class on Mondays,” Shelia said. “Each class has varied a little bit so far on what they’ve done, but it really is kind of a work on your own pace.”

Shelia said she’s been impressed with the district’s work transferring the curriculum online. She said the problems she’s had have been more logistical.

She has two kids and a husband working from home, so everyone needs their own space in the house to work.

Adam and Lillian said they haven’t had any issues with the online learning, although both kids have activities that have a hard time translating online.

“Choir is going to be on this app called Soundtrap,” Lillian said. “They’ll be a piano track that the teacher uploads and then everybody will sing their part whether they’re soprano, alto, tenor or base.”

Adam, on the other hand, is in band and said they won’t be playing instruments for the rest of the semester. He’s worried the Coronavirus may ruin his plans to play music in high school.

“I’ve been waiting for drum line to come around so I can be a part of it, and with this whole thing going on I’m thinking I’m not going to be able to be on drum line,” Adam said.

Both Adam and Lillian hope they’ll be able to start regular school again in the fall; however, it’s not clear when Governor Kelly will allow school buildings to reopen.

Topeka Public Schools put together a COVID-19 Resource Page. It includes frequently asked questions and a list of resources for parents.