TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday.

KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m.

“I was actually flabbergasted,” Whitlock said. “He [Karsyn] was out raking leaves that afternoon and had parked his bike in between the bush and then I guess someone decided they needed it because they didn’t want to walk.”

Whitlock said the $220 bicycle is especially important to Karsyn as he bought it with his own money after raising enough cash by raking leaves in his neighborhood.

Whitlock described the bicycle as a 21-speed, 24″ mountain bike with front disk brakes and black paint. It has the word “Mongoose” on it in green fluorescent letters.

If you see the bike, you can contact Whitlock at 785-409-8428.