Topeka family asleep inside when car crashes through front porch

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jessie Howland was asleep when a car slammed into her home on SW Clay. The driver hit Howland’s car and slammed both vehicles into the front porch, just feet from where Howland’s son and his pregnant girlfriend slept.

“(I) hear this really loud car crash noise thinking maybe somebody hit the car in the street,” said Howland. “As a nurse I jump and run thinking I’m going to help someone out. It almost sounded like a plane crash.”

Topeka police say after the crash the driver got out and ran away, but shortly after officers did catch that driver and took them into police custody. They say no one was hurt in the crash.

Even through they’re physically OK, Howland says her family is shaken up after the crash.

“It was shocking yeah,” said Howland. “We heard some car wrecks because we’re between the two one ways but never that close. It was very shocking.”

Howland is trying to figure out how much damage was done to the home.