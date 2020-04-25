Topeka family brings zoo to their neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While the Topeka Zoo is closed, locals are bringing the animals to their own neighborhood.

Hudson Ralph loves animals and is a little zoologist in the making. While the zoo is closed, his parents invited everyone in their neighborhood Saturday morning to make a zoo in their driveway with stuffed animals.

“Ralph’s Zoo” separated the animals by country. Hudson said it was the perfect break from being inside.

“The rain forest there, a little bit of snakes there, and ocean over there,” Hudson said. “Farm right there and the sloth hanging.”

His father David agreed, and said it was something the whole neighborhood to come together for.

“The smiles as they’re walking by is just amazing and awesome,” David said. “Seeing all the families out and about and walking, getting active and outside on a beautiful day is fantastic.”

The real Topeka Zoo showed up as well with some stuffed animals of their own and stickers to hand out.