TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic.

Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help.

Smith, also known as Nanny, said the business relies on a family effort.

“My family is everything, they’ve kept me alive. I appreciate them. Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” Smith said.

Over the summer, inflation reached a 40 year high across the country. That increases in cost cuts directly into small business’ profits.

“Everything is extremely high. I’m sure everyone sees that. From the rent to the supplies, just getting people to come in, it’s crazy right now,” Smith said. “I don’t know where to go from here,”

With the rising costs, she is looking into other options to keep overhead costs low. Smith is considering a food truck to keep the soul food dream afloat.

“I don’t make a lot of money doing this, this is what I love to do. Getting a food truck would cut the cost of a lot of things, and I’d be able to remain open,” Smith said. “Mobile is a thing now and moving into a food truck would be great for me and my family you know.”

