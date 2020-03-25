Topeka family creates comical COVID-19 parody song

TOPEKA, Kan. – With the coronavirus causing “stay home” orders nationwide, including here in Northeast Kansas now as well, people are starting to get creative with their abundance of downtime.

Topeka natives Noah and Dan Lindquist used their time to re-write a classic song from the musical Les Misérables to share how their feeling about their social distancing.

Noah Lindquist, the singer in the video, is currently a working actor in Kansas City at multiple theatres. He graduated from K-State after studying music and theatre there.

No word on where his sense of humor came from, but anyone who’s seen the video is surely happy for the moment of levity.