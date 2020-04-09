Topeka family creates its own prom for daughter

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – “It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to all year,” says Washburn Rural senior Madelyn Hill.

With prom cancelled, Madelyn and her family created their own prom.

“Just a few days before prom we started talking about different ideas and with it being Madelyn’s senior prom we wanted to make it as special as possible,” said Madelyn’s father Nate Hill.

They started with a photo shoot and of course they arrived in style.

“I have a friend that has a limousine, so I called and asked him if I could borrow it and he said, sure, knock yourself out,” said Nate Hill.

Madelyn’s boyfriend Sean Bounous was very surprised,” I was like, oh, whoa! Madelyn you have to see this!”

Madelyn and Sean posed for pictures at Lake Shawnee and Madelyn’s brother Kaden was the photographer.

“It was pretty fun, my first photo shoot, so I learned a lot,” says Kaden with a laugh.

Madelyn’s mother Erica made corsages for the occasion.

“We have a lot of daffodils and they’re all blooming and we have some little purple flowers and put little arrangements together,” said Erica Hill.

After photos, they got take out for dinner and finished up prom with a dance in the basement. Kaden served as the DJ.

“I just thought that we were going to take some pictures in the dance room downstairs, but I didn’t expect the limo and all of the extra things,” says Madelyn.

Sometimes there really is no place like home.

“Some good memories. We’ll never forget this 2020 prom, that’s for sure,” says Erica Hill.

“Being able to experience it as a family was really special,” added Madelyn.