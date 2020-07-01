Topeka family holds celebration of life for 6 killed in Lawrence crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rather than getting ready to celebrate the holiday weekend, a Topeka family is mourning the loss of five family members and a friend after they died in a car crash.

Anico Kirk, was driving from Florida with her brother Maurice Ross, her three daughters and their family friend Felecia Harvey, when they crashed on K-10 south of Lawrence and died.

Angelia Kirk and Ralph Hailey lost their two children and three grandchildren that day. They said they found some comfort knowing they were together in the end.

“The fact that my family did perish together.. nobody was left behind to make it harder and stressful to get through,” Kirk said.

The family held a celebration of life at Lake Shawnee Wednesday. They wanted to get together to send off their loved ones.

They wanted to thank the community for helping them through this hard time.

“The whole community, if it wasn’t for them, it would be hard for me to get through this and the community really has helped me,” Kirk said.

They celebrated the way they said their children would have wanted them to. They played their favorite music and shared positive memories.