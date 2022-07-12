TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka on Friday.

They walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The family believes the group of boys thought the house was empty.

“They opened the door, walked right in because my daughter was downstairs asleep, and my son was downstairs in the shower,” homeowner Brandon Gengler said.

The kids were in and out of the house in three minutes, according to security camera footage, but did not leave empty-handed. They stole guns from the house.

“We watched them walk in,” said Gengler. “We watched them walk over, put my everyday guns in their bag, run to my bedroom, grab a shotgun from there.”

Gengler mentions that initially, his family was terrified and he was mad. The family feels that the sanctity of their home has now been violated, he is also wary of what the kids could do with the stolen guns.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was called and deputies were sent out to search for the kids and the stolen guns.

“I want these kids to understand the fear that they have instilled in my wife and my kids,” said Gengler. “And maybe learn from this.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work on identifying the kids in the video. If you have any information regarding this crime, contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers.