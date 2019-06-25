Topeka family loses precious book in garage sale, filled with messages from family

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - What one person thought was junk ended up being someone's most valuable possession.

It sold for less than a dollar. But for Adrienne Miller, it's priceless. That's because it was filled with messages from family members.

"I had just lost my cousin this past year and my grandma isn't doing well she can no longer write so it just had a lot of special people in it who mean a lot to me," said Adrienne Miller.

One message comes from a close friend currently battling cancer.

It was given to her after her graduation from Kansas State University.

"I realized later on when my wife had found some boxes that neither one of us had seen yet she asked if anyone had gone through them and I said I'm not sure it's been so busy," her husband Ryan Miller said.

Now they're hoping the person who bought it will bring it home.

It's a book from the 'Olivia' the Pig children's series.

But unlike other 'Olivia' books, this one isn't a story at all. It's a message book, filled with blank pages for people to sign.

Therefore, whoever bought it won't have a story to read. Just messages from Miller's relatives.

If you think you might have bought the book, you can email kelly.saberi@ksnt.com to get it back to Miller.