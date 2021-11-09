Topeka family mourning loss of loved one who died in weekend car crash, looking for witnesses

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Topeka family is grieving after losing a loved one in a car crash on November 7. 28-year-old Chase Barfoot was driving his pickup truck westbound along 61st Street when he struck multiple objects on the side of the road.

The Barfoot family says he was a light in the community and had a heart of gold. He was a father to a 7-year-old girl, a brother, son and uncle. They have heard from multiple people in the community who have reached out in person and on social media with kind words and thoughtful memories.

His family met KSNT News out at Heartland BMX because he was a big part of the racing community as well. They said they don’t know exactly what happened on Sunday morning during the crash, but they are hoping someone in the community can help.

“I believe there are other things involved,” Jason Barfoot said. “He was at a place that wasn’t too far from there. That time of night, somebody saw what happened. I know somebody knows something happened.”

The Barfoot family is holding a celebration of life on November 13. For more information, click here. They have also started a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses and start a trust fund for his daughter.