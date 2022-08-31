TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local family is opening a business to say thank-you to the community.

Last year, Aspen Fisher was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a rare brain disease. Fundraising efforts quickly began and the community stepped up to help raise funds for her surgery.

To show thanks and give back, the Fisher family opened Elevation Coffee and Brewery on Brandywine Lane in Southwest Topeka.

“Aspen’s stuff so far is paid in full,” Aspen’s mother Chelsea Fisher said. “We feel so blessed. We just wanted to be able to carry out her legacy and help other community members.”

If you visit the coffee shop, be on the lookout for Aspen’s Blend. All funds from this blend will go to other fundraisers in the community. Elevation is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.