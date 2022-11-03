TOPEKA (KSNT)- After a house fire this morning, a Topeka family is working on finding a permanent home.

Donna Akin, a resident of a home in the 1200 block of SW Lane, said the experience was scary; so scary, she was worried her whole family might die. Akins’ daughter was the first to notice the fire, and quickly ran to wake the rest of the family. Donna, her family and six pets were able to safely escape their house in the middle of the fire.

After investigating, the Topeka Fire Department determined the fire started after a torch was put in the doghouse in the backyard. Akin and her family aren’t sure how a torch got there, but say they all are grateful to still be alive.

“The aftermath is still there; it’s not going yet,” Akin said. “In fact, I got him crying earlier, after went by the house again and he started crying. But I mean, there’s not a whole lot that you can do.”

The house caught fire again later this afternoon. The owner of the house says he was cleaning and noticed smoke and called the fire department just to be safe.

Akin, her family and her pets are all safe and now looking for a new place to live now. Their next steps are to fix up the house as best they can and sell it because Akin says it’s bad luck.