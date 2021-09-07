Topeka dad remembers daughter, advocate for domestic violence, killed in murder-suicide by boyfriend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT News is hearing from the family of the woman killed in a murder-suicide on Friday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of 21-year-old Connor O’Hara and 20-year-old Hannah King, both from Topeka, were found dead in a home in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka.

King’s father, Geoff King, went to the Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, one of his daughter’s favorite places, to reflect on her life.

“She just loved life, loved nature, she loved beauty,” King said.

Hannah King was an artist, a mother, and an advocate for domestic violence.

“She would help them find resources, if nothing else, a kind word to make them feel like they were not alone,” her dad said. “Domestic violence is very, very real. Don’t think this happens to other families. It happens everywhere, every day and it needs to be stopped.”

Deputies responded shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Investigators said they believe a fight between the couple led to O’Hara shooting King before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

