TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family who lost their home in a fire is struggling to get back on their feet.

It’s been a month since a fire destroyed their mobile home at Lakewood Park. Since then, Annetta White and her three children have found a temporary place to stay, but they still need help. Members of the community have started up a fundraiser to help pay for a more permanent solution.

“I’m staying in a shelter right now,” said White. “My kids are staying with their dad’s family. It will be a month tomorrow. The shelter’s very short term. I had somebody trying to help me fundraise.”

The family lost all of their possessions in the fire and have no transportation. For information on how to help — click HERE.