Topeka family thanks community, firefighters for ongoing support after house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local family is trying to find a home after a southwest Topeka house fire left seven family members with nothing but memories.

Tara Gaither and her family were grilling kabobs for a family dinner on the night of March 7 when a propane cooking accident quickly turned into a tragedy.

“Everything happened so fast,” Gaither said. “Everything… when it caught on fire and getting the kids out, and neighbors came running across with hoses and fire extinguishers and everything else. It was just too much, too late.”

Gaither said it was a life-changing moment. Now, she wants to thank the firefighters who were on scene and the Topeka community for their ongoing support. Neighbors and even strangers have helped this past week to provide the family with basic needs.

“Just to experience the sudden impact of your own community that you live in that runs to your rescue. It was overwhelming, very overwhelming,” Gaither said.

The Washburn Rural School District has also shown support. Gaither said it has been hard for her to ask for help, but the support she has received is heart-warming.

She is currently staying with her best friend until she finds a more permanent living arrangement. Her friend has also created a fundraiser to support the family.

