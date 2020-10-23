Topeka family volunteers to bring food to community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family is volunteering their time to make sure no one in their Topeka community goes hungry.

“Tables of Blessings” hands out food every Thursday in Topeka, gathering food from the Topeka Rescue Mission and handing it out to anyone that needs it.

“We started doing this when everything was shutting down, a lot of people had lost their jobs, a lot of people were wondering how they were going to come up with food for their families.” said Hilda Panuco, organizer of the charity group. “It was really important to come together as a community.”

Tables of Blessings can be found each Thursday handing out food at 5:30 p.m. at different locations each week to help different areas of Topeka.

Find out where they will be next on the groups Facebook page.