Topeka family’s cat had leg amputated after being shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family found their outdoor cat limping two weeks ago and when they took him to the vet, they found out he had been shot with a 22 caliber gun.

“FatFat” the cat now has to get used to walking around on three legs. His owner Danae Brandenburgh said she has no clue who or why someone shot her cat. They were able to get the bullet out of FatFat but had to pay around $1,000 to have his leg removed.

“You don’t think of your animal getting shot,” said Brandenburgh. “Your animals’ one of your kids… I was just hysterical, I just started bawling. I couldn’t believe someone would do that.”

Brandenburgh said she wanted to share this story so people will hopefully be nicer to animals, and if anyone knows anything, please come forward.