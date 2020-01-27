Topeka fan says Chiefs are helping her through kidney failure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka Chiefs fan says the team has kept her going through major health issues over the years.

Viola Edgeworth is 88 years-old and a Chiefs fan through and through.

“I’m a Chief forever,” Edgeworth said.

She beat cancer twice and now faces stage four kidney failure. Her family said throughout all of her health struggles, the Chiefs have always been there to brighten her day.

“Her team always seems to spring her back into action,” Alicia Weir, Viola’s daughter, said. “Just a week ago, she couldn’t hardly get out of bed and this last game got her up and running again.”

Like so many other Chiefs fans who have waited 50 years for this moment, Edgeworth said the wait was worth it.

“I’ll tell you what. This is the best thing I could ever have, is seeing us in the Super Bowl” Edgeworth said.

Edgeworth said there’s only one outcome for Sunday’s game.

“What do you mean ‘if we win?’ We’re gonna win,” she said.

If they can pull it off, Weir’s lifelong dream would finally come true.

“I just want to see them make it to the Super Bowl and get that win for her,” Weir said. “It’s all she’s ever wanted. It’s all I’ve ever wanted for her.”

Edgeworth also had a few words of advice for the team before the big game.

“Just tell Andy to keep on ’em. Make ’em win. For them.” she said.

And it’d be a win for her as well.