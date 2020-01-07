Topeka Farm Show kicks off three day event at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 31st annual Topeka Farm Show kicks off Tuesday morning at the Stormont Vail Events Center. More than 20 thousand people are expected to come out for this year’s event.

The 2020 farm show features more than 600 booths featuring a variety of agriculture technology. Show director Brock Nelson says the future of farming today is using technology to be more efficient.

“Trends in farming right now is a lot of data management,” said Nelson. “You’re getting a lot of information from the field. It’s utilizing that information to make the best decisions possible.”

Nelson says equipment on the market today can measure things like how much seed is going in to the ground or how much fertilizer is being used in a certain area. He says this information can be used to help farmers use resources in a smarter way and lower costs.

The Topeka Farm Show is a free event. It runs from 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday, 9 am to 8 pm Wednesday and 9 am to 4 pm Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.