Topeka Farm Show moves from January to April 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following Shawnee County Health Department guidelines, the Topeka Farm Show is rescheduled.

Instead of January, the show will now run April 13, 14 and 15, 2021.

In 2020 the show grew to 300 exhibiting companies. With the new addition to the Stormont Vail Events Center, the show will feature 700 booths.

The Farm Show has a little bit of everything for the hobby enthusiast to the full-time farmer. Vendors include large implement dealers to small garden tractors and feed stores to livestock trailers.