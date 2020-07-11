Topeka farm’s sunflowers in full bloom

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Berry Hill UPick Farm‘s sunflowers were in full bloom on Friday, making the Sunflower State truly live up to its name.

What a beautiful sight it is.

“All these sunflowers are very cool and it makes us relax and see how much fun it is,” said 8-year-old Colt Shively, son of the owners of Berry Hill.

The field is open every day from sunrise to sunset, and each sunflower is only $1 to take home for yourself.

This is the farm’s fourth year planting sunflowers, and Shively said he hopes everyone will come check it out.

