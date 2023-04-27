TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County father was arrested after officials say his son accidentally brought drugs to school.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian said deputies responded to an elementary school in the southwest part of the county Wednesday after a student was found to have inadvertently brought illegal drugs to school. She said the student found the drugs in his backpack and immediately told a school staff member.

Christian said the boy’s father was arrested at a home in west Topeka. He’s facing charges of possession of a hallucinogenic drug and endangering a child. The incident is under investigation.