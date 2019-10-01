Topeka FD fights second fire of the day in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters worked to put out the second fire of the day this evening in east Topeka.

Topeka Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire just after 10:00 p.m. Monday evening at Rosa’s Cabins at 6th and Gilmore Street.

The fire was fully involved and crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Fire investigators are headed to the scene to figure out how the fires started. KSNT will provide more information as it is given.