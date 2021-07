TOPEKA (KSNT) – A weekend festival and fundraiser to help children in the Oakland neighborhood is happening Friday, July 30th, and Saturday, July 31st.

Melissa Barker with the Brass Rail Tavern joined KSNT Thursday morning to talk about the good food and entertainment that will be on hand.

Proceeds from the gates and food sales will go to the Fiesta committee to help students at Holy Family Catholic School.