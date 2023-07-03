TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rhiannon Friedman will be Topeka’s newest planning and development director, a hire finalized by acting city manager Richard Nienstedt, the city said Monday.

Friedman has been working as the interim director since the start of 2023.

“I’m thrilled that Rhiannon has accepted the position to serve as the Planning and Development

Director,” said Neinstedt, who is on his fourth week on the job. “Rhiannon is an experienced leader and a great asset to the City of Topeka and the Topeka community as a whole. The role is key in ensuring we’re shaping a great future for Topeka, and we look to Rhiannon to lead a great group of employees who are doing important work.”

Friedman previously served as the director of development and economic growth for the city; she was hired for that position in the fall of 2022. Before working for the City of Topeka, she was the President of Downtown Topeka Inc. for two years.

“I’m excited to stay on as the Planning and Development Director, where I’ve served as Interim for the past five months,” Friedman said. “We have a great team that is dedicated to the continued focus of improving the planning and development process as well as bringing more housing and commercial development to the Topeka community.”

She will start serving in her new role effective immediately, according to the news release.